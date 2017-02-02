× Oklahoma County undersheriff throwing his hat in the ring to replace retiring sheriff

OKLAHOMA CITY – Current Oklahoma County Undersheriff Paul D. Taylor is throwing his hat in the ring to replace retiring Sheriff John Whetsel, the undersheriff told KFOR Thursday.

Whetsel announced his retirement Wednesday, as the district attorney investigates his management of county funds.

Taylor has been with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

For the last 16 years, he has served as undersheriff.

Before working for the county, Taylor spent 26 years at the Oklahoma City Police Department.

He started working at the sheriff’s office one day after retiring from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In 2016, Taylor was inducted in the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

The undersheriff will join former State Representative Mike Christian in the Republican primary.

Christian lost to incumbent Whetsel in November 2016.

Gov. Mary Fallin will set the date of the special election, which should cost taxpayers $300,000.