‘Our job is to send a strong message immediately,’ Committee recommends expelling lawmaker

OKLAHOMA CITY - A special committee is recommending expelling a lawmaker who admitted to soliciting naked photos from a staffer.

Rep. Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa) has been under investigation for more than a month after a sexual harassment settlement surfaced, paid quietly by the former Speaker of the House to a former aide. He resigned in December and then took it back a few days later.

After weeks of closed-door meetings and discussions, the committee unanimously recommended Kirby lose his job. An Oklahoma lawmaker has never been expelled.

"This has not been an easy process, this has not been a joyous occasion to look into some of the things that we’ve had to look into," said Rep. Josh Cockroft (R-Wanette), who chaired the committee. "The actions of Mr. Kirby with respect to Miss Johnson were inappropriate and below the standards expected of a member of the House of Representatives."

Kirby, who testified before the committee, admitted that he asked for topless photos from his legislative aide. The two had engaged in a romantic relationship for five years without disclosing it, the committee found.

Text messages released by the committee show Kirby repeatedly solicited the photos, asking "Aren't I overdue for some new pics?"

Read the committee's full report here: Final report

The Tulsa lawmaker maintained in interviews the racy photos were consensual.

Rep. Kirby, who has repeatedly said he is innocent, responded in a statement Thursday afternoon:

I am very disheartened and disappointed by the recommendations released by the committee today. I do feel that the committee’s recommendations are far more severe than necessary. Unfortunately, I was not given the committee report, any evidence, any accusation, or any other material in relation to the report prior to the media receiving that information during the press conference today. Because of that, my advisors and I have not been able to review the material to offer a complete public statement at this time. I assure the people of Oklahoma, my colleagues, and my constituents that I will speak publicly about the report and the committee’s findings as soon as I have had time to review it myself most likely in the next couple days.

"Contrary to the stated position of Mr. Kirby, house members should never solicit and receive inappropriate material from a [legislative aide] or any other house employee whether during business hours or after business hours," Cockroft told the press Thursday. "Rep. Kirby attempted to justify his actions by stating that the events occurred after business hours or while out of session. These excuses led the committee to believe he does not truly believe in any wrong behavior."

The committee also recommended one-on-one sensitivity training for Rep. William Fourkiller (D-Adair), who faced accusations of sexual harassment from a high school page.

Lawmakers also suggested Fourkiller -- who refused to testify before the committee over concerns of transparency -- forgo contact with the page program for a year. He would still be able to have a page in his office, Cockroft said.

Both recommendations would have to be implemented by House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka)

"Without the benefit of hearing from Rep. Fourkiller on this issue, the alleged comments out of an abundance of caution must and are taken as true," Cockroft said.

House Democrats refused to comment on Fourkiller's situation until they have a chance to read the report.

Minority Leader Scott Inman (D-Del City) said his caucus will discuss whether to expel Kirby on Monday before the Governor delivers her State of the State address.

But Inman hinted at the possibility of an independent investigation into the report's conclusions, particularly over whether former Speaker Jeff Hickman (R-Fairview) was legally allowed to pay a settlement to one of Kirby's accusers with taxpayer money.

"The question that should be asked of the Speaker is when this initial $70,000 payment was made, the Speaker of the House said there was no sexual harassment," Inman told NewsChannel 4. "Now, a month and a half later, there’s so much sexual harassment they recommend Kirby should be expelled? Those things don’t square. And the Republican majority needs to answer for that."

The committee said Hickman, as the leader or "CEO" of the House, acted legally when paying out a $44,000 settlement and $23,000 in legal fees to a woman who worked in Kirby's office, who sued for wrongful termination after accusations of sexual harassment.

Hickman said it would be less expensive to settle than it would to litigate the issue, calling it a "business decision."

Cockroft said a a comptroller mistakenly entered a code for janitorial services instead of legal settlement, which is why the settlement appeared hidden.

It is up to Speaker McCall to schedule a vote on Kirby's expulsion, which would require two-thirds approval from the full House.