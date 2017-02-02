Police: School shooting plot ‘bigger than Columbine’ stopped in California

FULLERTON, Calif. – Two students were taken into custody after a witness overheard them discussing plans to shoot classmates at their high school.

Officials with the Fullerton Police Department say the two boys were heard talking about their plans to “shoot up” the school while at a soccer game.

According to KCAL, police say the students had reportedly described their plan as being “bigger than Columbine.”

A witness overheard the conversation, took a picture of them on a cell phone and called police.

Officials say once the boys were confronted, they allegedly told them about the plot.

Investigators say the boys had researched school shootings and weapons, but did not have any weapons at their disposal when they were arrested.

KCAL reports that school leaders say they have never had a problem with the students, and they had no idea they would be plotting something like this.

The boys are being held on complaints of making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a felony.