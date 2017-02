OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are searching for three men who may be linked to several armed robberies across the city.

On Thursday, the police department released surveillance video from CDR Electronics and The Wine Bin.

Investigators believe the alleged suspects may also be responsible for the armed robbery of the EZ Pawn shop on N. May Ave.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.