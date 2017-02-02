Police: Two Taco Bueno workers assaulted during armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant and assaulted two employees.

On Thursday morning, authorities were called to the Taco Bueno restaurant after two employees ran to a nearby store to call for help.

Investigators learned that two men broke through the restaurant’s back door and robbed the store.

During the robbery, officials tell KJRH that two female employees were assaulted.

The women were able to escape and run to a nearby store to call for help. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Now, officers are searching for the men responsible for the robbery.