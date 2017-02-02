State warns public health lab could be shut down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - State health officials are warning legislators, if they don't get more funding, the state public health lab could be shut down.

That lab is responsible for all newborn screenings, detecting emerging pathogens like Ebola and Zika and testing for infectious diseases and food-borne illnesses.

The lab is 44 years old and is currently housed in the basement of the state health department.

"What we've had to do is encroach on areas like break rooms, and locker spaces and storage closets," said Dr. Kristy Bradley with the State Health Department.

Not enough space and an unreliable heating and cooling system are just two of the critical issues facing the lab.

"We have portable space heaters in some of the laboratories, portable humidifiers," Bradley said.

State health officials are asking legislators to pass a bill that would allow them to get a 58 million dollar bond to build a new three-story lab.

If the current lab lost its accreditation and was shut down, we would have to send specimens out of state.

"And, then we would be faced with the very difficult decision of having to find other labs to outsource our newborn screening, our food borne organisms," Bradley said.

Newborn screenings are a priority at the March of Dimes.

Officials there are concerned about the lab being shut down.

"There are certain disorders, metabolic and genetic, that, absolutely, it's critical to have within the first month," said Belinda Rogers with the March of Dimes.

Rogers said delaying those results, if we have to send the specimens out of state, could delay lifesaving medication.

"Could save that infant's life, or that child from having learning disabilities, or asthma or breaking problems," Rogers said.

Right now, parents usually get the results within a week.

If it had to be outsourced to another state?

"I don't know. We would, that would be something that would have to be negotiated but, just with the specimen transportation, you're adding on an additional 24-48 hours," Bradley said.

The inspections that determine accreditation are unnanounced.

The Oklahoma State Public Health Lab just had an inspection two weeks ago.

They're still waiting to hear the results.