Tens of millions in revenue expected as Oklahomans start paying Amazon sales tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - You’ll pay more for your future Amazon purchases.

Up until now, the popular online shopping site counted on Oklahomans to be honest and pay your own sales tax.

Now you’ll pay up at checkout.

This all begins March 1, 2017.

When you’re shopping on Amazon and put in your zip code, the sales tax from your purchase will go to your city and county.

For years, Oklahomans have dodged paying sales tax on Amazon.

Now, that’s all about to change.

“When it’s the right thing to do, I think it’s important as a state that we step up and do it,” Rep. Chad Caldwell said.

Caldwell authored the Oklahoma Retail Protection Act that the legislature passed last year.

It requires online retailers that don’t have a physical presence in Oklahoma to either begin voluntarily collecting sales tax or send customers a notice at the end of the year to pay the tax.

Amazon has chosen to collect it up front.

“Look, I get it. No one likes to pay more taxes. I don’t like to pay more taxes either. But in this case it’s simply the right thing, it’s the right thing for all Oklahomans. It`s the right thing for Oklahoma businesses,” Caldwell said.

“The changes should lead to the state of Oklahoma increasing its sales tax receipts. In addition, in many cases these changes will help to level the playing field and to make Oklahoma´s small business brick and mortar stores more competitive and to increase sales,” Small Business Development Center Director Anthony Cambas said.

While not every Amazon shopper will be happy with the added costs, officials say Oklahoma loses more than $300 million a year to online sales.

Now, through the Amazon sales tax alone, our state is looking at tens of millions in new revenue.

“It’s going to pave our roads. It’s going to provide health care services for Oklahomans, so I think that`s certainly important, but also it helps remove the financial incentive we have in place currently that encourages Oklahomans to take their dollars outside of our state,” Caldwell said.

This won’t affect this fiscal year.

The sales tax on Amazon begins March 1st, and Governor Fallin says the state should start seeing the money in May.

States like Mississippi, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont started implementing online sales tax collection this year too.