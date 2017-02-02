Tulsa dentist runs 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

TULSA, Okla. – Talk about a globe-trotter!

A Tulsa dentist has joined the small, elite club of athletes who’ve completed the World Marathon Challenge, by finishing seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Dr. Raj Patel began the challenge Jan. 23 in Antarctica. That was followed by races in Chile, Florida, Spain, Morocco, Dubai and Australia over the course of a week.

Patel, who is 50, tells the Tulsa World that he didn’t start running until he was 44.

He says he has run 92 marathons since 2011, including the seven last week.

Patel says the World Marathon Challenge was rewarding but one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

He finished eighth overall out of the 31 people who completed the challenge this year.