Woman arrested after allegedly helping man accused of triple murder avoid capture

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly helped a man accused of murder avoid capture.

Last month, police said a 911 caller told them “something bad” happened at the house in the 500 block of E. Babb in Midwest City.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found three men shot to death inside the home.

A woman, who was reportedly inside the home at the time of the triple-homicide, told police that the man responsible for the murders is her boyfriend, 42-year-old Romon Pugh.

The woman told police that she was inside the home with her 10-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred.

According to the arrest warrant, Pugh had invited three of his friends to the house that night.

The friends were identified as 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Darrel Barksdale Jr.

Pugh and the three men were drinking vodka, smoking marijuana and talking for most of the evening, the arrest affidavit states.

Around 8:45 p.m., the woman said she heard multiple gunshots coming from the living room.

The woman said she grabbed her daughter and escaped through a window and left the scene. She called her mother, who then called police.

“It’s just a sad situation when you have three lives that were lost and everything seemed to be fine and then all of a sudden gunshots erupt and we have three dead inside the home,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

On Wednesday Midwest City police say they arrested 47-year-old Lucretia Mitchell-Spencer on a complaint of harboring a fugitive. Investigators say she is accused of helping Pugh avoid capture the last few days.

Pugh is considered armed and dangerous, and has an arrest warrant out of Oklahoma County for three counts of first-degree murder.

The Midwest City Police Department and some local bankers are offering several thousands of dollars in reward money for Pugh’s capture.