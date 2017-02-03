Authorities looking for two people after car stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities need help looking for two unknown suspects who stole a vehicle on January 30, 2017 from a Health Sciences Center.

From surveillance footage, the male suspect was the driver and the female suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The pair left the Health Sciences Center campus parking lot just before 2:00 p.m. that day.

They were last seen turning westbound on N.E. 13th Street.

The vehicle is a 4-door Chevy sonic, maroon in color, and has a front plate from “Service Auto Mall.”

It is an Oklahoma tag with the number 859-LBT.

If anyone has information on either suspects, call the OU Health Sciences Center Police at 405-271-4911.