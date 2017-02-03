Authorities looking for two people after car stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities need help looking for two unknown suspects who stole a vehicle on January 30, 2017 from a Health Sciences Center.

From surveillance footage, the male suspect was the driver and the female suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle.

ouhsc-1 ouhsc-2

The pair left the Health Sciences Center campus parking lot just before 2:00 p.m. that day.

They were last seen turning westbound on N.E. 13th Street.

The vehicle is a 4-door Chevy sonic, maroon in color, and has a front plate from “Service Auto Mall.”

It is an Oklahoma tag with the number 859-LBT.

If anyone has information on either suspects, call the OU Health Sciences Center Police at 405-271-4911.