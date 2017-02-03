Blood pressure, cough medicine stolen from well-known Guthrie pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - It was business as usual at the well-known Cornwell Pharmacy in Guthrie, but it was much different just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

"The alarm company told us there was glass breakage. When they arrived they found one of the windows to the pharmacy had been broken,” Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department said.

Police believe at least two suspects smashed the window with a brick-- then grabbed whatever they could find.

"They just took a few bottles of some random pills. They didn't really know what they were taking. Some blood pressure medications and some cough medications," Owner of Cornwell Pharmacy Ryan Wyssmann said.

In all, $460 worth of drugs.

"The window however is going to be the most expensive part. That was over $1,200," Wyssmann said.

And now he'll also have to replace the carpet.

Something that might not be as big of a deal for a big box pharmacy, but significant for a small business.

"The pharmacy has been here for almost 50 years and this is only the second time it's ever happened," Wyssmann said.

Police are looking at surveillance video inside the store and surrounding businesses.

"We always like video. Video is always very good and at that time in the morning there's not a lot a tremendous amount of traffic so we can weed that down. So I think we'll have a pretty good chance of coming up with who did it,” Gibbs said.

In the meantime, the Cornwell Pharmacy will move forward to help their loyal customers.

Guthrie Police say on top of a felony second degree burglary charge, the suspects could also be charged with theft of a controlled dangerous substance.