Car chase, crash leaves 6 people injured in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Six people are injured after car chase ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night.

It started when police tried to pull over a vehicle with three suspects inside at S.W. 25th and May.

They ended up fleeing police, and crashed into another vehicle with three people inside.

All six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Those injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say after the chase ended, it is believed the suspect car was stolen.