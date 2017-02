Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. – A driver crashed through a motel room at the Economy Inn after an early morning pursuit.

Police said an officer was attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and the suspect vehicle failed to yield to the officer.

That led to a pursuit and ended with the driver hitting a parked car and then crashing through a motel room.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath.