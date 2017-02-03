Evacuations underway in apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 4:02 pm, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:12PM, February 3, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City Friday afternoon.

The fire is at the Citadel Suites near NW 50th and Drexel.

They are evacuating those inside the buildings at this time.

The fire was reported on the second floor, with heavy flames coming through the roof.

Photo Gallery

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 