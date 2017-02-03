Firefighters save dog after head gets stuck in wheel of tire

BUTTE-SILVER BOW, MT. – 8-month-old “Blaze” the coonhound was rescued by firefighters in Montana after he got his head in the wheel of a tire.

The owner said he left Blaze by himself in the yard for a few hours, and then came home to find him stuck in the tire.

That’s when the owner took the pup to the St. Frances Veterinary Hospital, who then called firefighters for help.

Thanks to the work of firefighters, coconut oil, patience, and skin-pulling, Blaze was finally free!

He remained uninjured throughout the entire ordeal, and only suffered some minor neck swelling.

The fire department says they’re thankful for all the help given to rescue Blaze.