Get ready for another chilly day!

Highs today will be 10-15 degrees below normal in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A light northeasterly wind will make it feel like the 20s and 30s all day!

Clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system.

Unfortunately, this system will not bring much moisture.

Patchy drizzle is possible for central and eastern Oklahoma Saturday.

Western Oklahoma may see some sunshine.

Light rain is possible Sunday with milder temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will soar to the 70s for Monday and Tuesday before a front drops highs to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday.