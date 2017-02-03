Homeless mother, newborn rescued after birth in river bottom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, CA - A homeless mother and her newborn had to be rescued Thursday from a cold river bottom.

A friend of the mother told KSWB, the 25-year-old mother gave birth on Wednesday.

The friend then contacted authorities and helped lead police down the trail.

The mother and newborn were found and rescued in 48 degree weather.

Paramedics took the baby and mother to a hospital, where they are in good condition.

Officials say they are still investigating.

“Officers will be documenting scene the way they found it, and reports will be sent to our child abuse unit and CPS for follow up,” said Lt. Steve Behrendt.