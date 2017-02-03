“It hurt my feelings for someone to write ‘loser’ on my face,” bus bullies write on girl’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - When two girls on Raeann Dabney's school bus asked if they could color on her face, the 10-year-old refused, but she says the bullies didn't care.

"Then they just grabbed me and held me down and colored on my face," Raeann told WOWT 6 News.

Raeann was riding home from school in Council Bluffs, Iowa when she says the two bullies used a permanent marker to scribble all over her face, leaving her in tears.

"I was crying and trying to move but they kept holding me down," Raeann said. "It hurt my feelings for someone to write 'loser' on my head.”

Her father says neither the bus driver nor the bus monitor intervened.

"I seen her cry before but not nothing like that. She was literally shook, heartbroken, anything in that category, you seen it in her face that day," Zach Dabney said.

Dabney says the principal suspended the two bullies for one day from the school bus, but he would like to see a harsher punishment.

Dabney has since opened an investigation with police.

"I'm mad," her father said. "She’s a great student, smart, intelligent. She’s in sports, cheerleading, gymnastics. You name it, she is in it. She is far from a loser."

Tital Hill Intermediate Principal Kent Stopak confirmed that the two female students were disciplined and released this statement, "I will continue to work with our student body to ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect."

Raeann did the right thing by telling her parents, which is the same advice she has for any other child being bullied, "Make sure that you let your adults know."