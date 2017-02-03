× Missing Del City teenager found safe in Louisiana

DEL CITY, Okla. – A missing Del City teenager has been found safe, family members told KFOR.

Haley Ruth Ford, 15, was reported missing last week.

Her mom threw back the covers on her bed and found a basketball and pillows in her daughter’s place.

Del City police believed Haley was with Guy Wallace, 21, with whom she was romantically involved, despite his troubled past of which she was likely unaware.

Police told KFOR that Wallace is a convicted felon.

“He may have charges pending out of Georgia or Florida for sexual crimes, child molestation charges of some type,” Del City Police Major Jody Suit said.

Haley met Wallace when he was dating another member of the family, said Mecca Nail, Haley’s stepmom.

“He’s just a very bad character,” she told NewsChannel 4.

More than a week after she disappeared, Haley was found safe.

Nail told KFOR that the 15-year-old girl and Wallace were stopped by police in Covington, Louisiana.

Haley was then taken into DHS custody.

Her family is heading down to Louisiana for a court hearing Tuesday to get the girl out of custody and take her home.

“It is a relief for us all, we aren’t living in fear for her safety,” Nail told KFOR. “However, we know that there is still a long road to resolution.”

At this time, it is unclear if Wallace was taken into custody.