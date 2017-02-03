One dead, four injured after chase ends in multiple vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed and four others were injured after a chase ended in a multiple vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a suspect who was leading police on a chase crashed into another vehicle on Agnew near the I-40 bridge.

One of the vehicles caught fire.

There were three people inside one vehicle and two people inside the other, fire officials said. It is unclear which vehicle is the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials confirmed one person was killed in the fiery crash.

Four other people were injured; two of the people injured were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two people are said to be in good condition.

The area is shut down until police can clear the scene.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.