Norman North Guard Gets Closer To College Decision

Norman North guard Trae Young announced on Friday he will make the announcement of his college choice on February 16 at noon.

Young has been sought after by dozens if not hundreds of colleges for several years, and has trimmed his finalists to six: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Washington.

Nate Feken has been following Young's career closely and talked to him recently as he winds down his senior season, gets ready for high school all-star games, and makes his final decision on where he will play in college.

Norman North star Trae Young told me in a recent interview that he`s down to three finalists but wouldn`t say which three of the six schools he`s choosing from that includes OU, OSU, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Tashington.

He`ll also play in two of the country`s top all star games in the entire country in the next few months.

"Every high school basketball kid that`s a dream of theirs for me to be able to be selected to the McDonald`s All-American game is real big for me and my family I know about all the greats that have been through there Kevin Durant, LeBron James the list could go on forever but for me to be able to be selected I can finally sit at the dinner table with those guys."

Similar to some of trae`s moves on the court that are drawing viral views his senior seasons been a new experience.

"It`s fun these are the type of games you live for in high school basketball you want to play in those types of venues and those packed gyms I live for that and I`m having fun."

Tough times have plagued both state schools so far this season but he`s seen the Sooners surge and the Cowboys climb recently too.

"Oklahoma state started off the season on fire they did really well struggled a little bit in the Big 12 but they`re starting to pick things back up with Jawun Jeffrey Carroll and all those guys coach Underwood is doing a great job with the program this year so they`re doing really well and coach Kruger they`re having a struggling season but they`re all young they`ll all be back next year with them missing Jordan I felt really hurt but with him being back they`re a totally different team and they`re looking really good right now."

Sifting through schools and letters has slowed down but that doesn`t mean the pressure has for the teenager and his family.

"These last few months have been the most stressful just because I`m having to really sit down and decide who I`m going to go with and I think the hardest part about this is going to be telling these final schools the other five no I've built great relationships with all these guys but it`s been a fun process and I`m looking forward to it."