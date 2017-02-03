× Oklahoma court affirms man’s life sentence in cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the life prison sentence of a Texas man convicted in the death of a woman who disappeared in 2007 and has not been seen since.

The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday in the case of 38-year-old Ronnie Dean Denny Jr. of Princeton, Texas.

A jury in Washita County convicted Denny in the death of 27-year-old Melissa Sue Flores, who disappeared on Jan. 27, 2007. Her body has never been found. Prosecutors say Flores was Denny’s former girlfriend and that her car, cellphone and purse were found at Denny’s Cordell home.

Among other things, the appeals court rejected claims that Denny’s trial was unfair because prejudicial evidence was admitted.

His attorney, Wayna Tyner, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.