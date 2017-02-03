× Oklahoma man accused of molesting four girls

Warning: The story below contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in jail after allegedly molesting four girls.

Joseph Payden, 46, was arrested in Enid Thursday for seven counts of lewd molestation with a child under 16 after he was accused of molesting four girls, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

Court documents state that a woman reported in February 2015 that four foster children staying with her said they had been molested by Payden.

The woman told police that the girls, ages 16, 14, 13, and 12 in 2015, said they were made to undress in front of Payden and that he touched them inappropriately.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, Payden was a friend to the biological mothers of the girls.

The girls reportedly told their biological mothers what Payden did, but the women did nothing about it, the affidavit states.

When investigators interviewed the 16-year-old victim, she said Payden “kind of became their babysitter.”

She said that Payden would make her watch “porn.”

She also told investigators that Payden sexually abused her when she was as young as 9 years old.

The girl told police that Payden continued to inappropriately touch her for several years.

The 16-year-old said she told her mother that she was being molested; however her mother did not do anything about it, the affidavit states.

The 14-year-old victim told police that Payden “touched the kids inappropriately and made us change in front of him and we had to hide behind the TV, and that’s as much cover that we got.”

The girl said she does not remember how old she was when Payden started molesting her, but confirmed to police that it did happen.

The 13-year-old victim said Payden made her change behind the TV when she was around 9 to 11 years old.

The 12-year-old victim also said Payden made her change behind the TV and that Payden touched her inappropriately.

At least two of the victims said they tried to block out the abuse, the affidavit states.

Payden is being held without bond.