Police chase ends in fiery crash, killing suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a fiery end to a police chase that ended up with the suspect dead and four innocent people injured.

“We heard this horrific crash, and boom and sirens, and it was just a horrific noise,” said Lon Watts, who heard the crash just after 8 Friday morning on Agnew at the I-40 overpass.

It all started just a few minutes before the crash when police tried to pull over the female suspect for driving erratically at S.W. 36th and Agnew.

The driver refused to stop, leading police through nearby neighborhoods, at one point in time throwing a case of beer out the window.

“The officers who were pursuing were able to see that, that case of beer go out,” said Captain Paco Balerrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver got back on Agnew going north, and police said they decided to pull back.

“That’s when our officer decided to just disengage, because it was just simply too dangerous to pursue the vehicle,” Balderrama said.

And, just moments later, the driver slammed into another vehicle, a pickup truck carrying a family of four, including a 13-year-old boy.

“There was a child in the back who was not seatbelted in the rear portion of the pickup truck who was ejected from the vehicle,” Balderrama said.

All four of the people were transported to the hospital.

Investigators were on scene, taking measurements and trying to figure out exactly how fast that driver was traveling.

One thing they do believe is alcohol played a major factor in the crash.

“While we were at the scene, the officers did notice that the driver, before she expired, she had some obvious signs of intoxication. There was a strong smell of alcohol, beer, in this particular case, coming from her person,” Balderrama said.

“At 8 in the morning? Oh gosh, that’s… I’m sorry. I’m praying for them all,” Watts said.

Police tell us there was an adult male, two adult females and the 13-year-old boy in the pickup truck.

They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Police have not released their identities or the identity of the suspect who died.