Police: Suspect accused in chase, deadly crash in Oklahoma City may have been drunk

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police believe the suspect accused in a chase and deadly crash in Oklahoma City Friday morning may have been drunk.

Around 8 a.m., police say officers saw a woman driving erratically.

When police attempted to pull the woman over, she refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

At one point during the chase, officers saw the woman throw a case of beer out of the window.

When the woman increased her speed, police decided chasing the suspect was too dangerous and ended the pursuit.

However, a few minutes later, the suspect crashed into a pickup truck on Agnew near the I-40 bridge.

The female suspect was killed in the crash, police confirmed at a news conference.

Four people inside the truck were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials said two of the people transported are in critical condition, including one female child; the other two victims are said to be in good condition.

Police believe the deceased suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol during the chase and crash.

“Officers did notice the driver, before she expired, had some obvious signs of intoxication. There was a strong smell of alcohol – beer in this particular case – coming from her person,” Capt. Paco Balderrama said. “So, more than likely it’s going to be a very sad situation of a drunken driver who was refusing to stop for police.”

The woman has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.