Report: Sooner RB Joe Mixon not invited to NFL Combine

A report from USA Today on Friday said Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon did not get an invitation to the NFL Combine later this month.

The report cited anonymous sources, because the official invitation list has not been made public yet.

Last year, the NFL told its teams it would not allow players with convictions for domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons offenses to participate in the combine.

Given the past cases of domestic violence in recent years, the NFL clearly wants to avoid the publicity caused by having a player who’s been involved in similar situations attending the combine.

Even though Mixon won’t be at the combine, he can still get invitations to work out for specific NFL teams and will likely participate in OU’s Pro Day, where scouts from around the league visit Norman to look at potential pros from the Sooners.

Mixon served a one-year suspension from the Sooners after punching a woman in the face in an incident in Norman in July of 2014.

The surveillance video of the incident was released to the public for the first time in late December, and Mixon issued a public apology during a news conference.

He announced, in early January, he was going to bypass his final two years of eligibility at Oklahoma to enter the NFL Draft.

His talent is undeniable, but the incident is clearly hurting his position for the draft, which will be held in late April.