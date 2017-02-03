× Russell Westbrook Run Finishes Win Over Memphis

Russell Westbrook went on a personal 15-0 run to finish the game and had another triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Trailing 102-99, the Thunder scored the final 15 points, all from Westbrook, to end a 3-game losing streak.

Westbrook hit two three-pointers, a layup, and knocked down seven free throws to finish the game off.

Westbrook recorded his 25th triple double of the year, with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

He was also perfect from the free throw line, hitting all 17 of his attempts, and made five three-pointers.

The Thunder led by 10 at halftime, but Memphis outscored OKC by 12 in the third quarter to take the lead, and behind 31 points from Marc Gasol, looked like they were taking control late in the fourth quarter before the Thunder finished strong.

OKC hit 13 of 26 from three-point range and had four players score in double figures.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Joffrey Lauvergne had 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Anthony Morrow added 15 points with three 3-pointers.

OKC dominated the glass, outrebounding Memphis 48-29.

The Thunder improved to 29-22 on the season, while Memphis dropped to 30-22, just a half game ahead of OKC for the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings.

OKC closes their three-game homestand Sunday at 2:00 pm against Portland.