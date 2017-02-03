Suspect wanted for triple homicide in Midwest City turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This morning, Romon Pugh's relatives made several tearful pleads for him to turn himself in.

Around 2:00 p.m. Friday evening, NewsChannel 4 was told Pugh turned himself into the Oklahoma County jail.

“We know he's scared, we know you're scared nephew and if you see us, we love you and God has got us all,” said Kurt Brazille, Pugh’s uncle.

Pugh is a suspect in the murder of three men last Saturday in Midwest City.

He was on the run for days until his relatives begged him to come forward.

“We don't want no body to hurt you, we don't want nothing to happen to you. But, please turn yourself in nephew,” said Brazille.

These cries from Pugh's aunt and uncles was enough for Pugh to turn him into authorities.

His family says they're glad he made the decision to surrender.

“That's all we want, that's all we want, just turn yourself in," said Kermitt DeVose.

Now the family says they can focus on closure for themselves and the victims.

“We gotta let these people be in peace.”

Few details are being released about the conditions of Pugh’s surrender.

Midwest City police tells us they applaud the family's assistance in this investigation.