Weekend events for the kiddos to enjoy

OKLAHOMA – Does your family need any ideas for fun weekend plans?

Discover Oklahoma host Lauren Nelson has some events for the kiddos this weekend.

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, your family can be among the first to explore the new Power and Prestige Children’s Gallery at the National Cowboy Museum.

Kids ages 4-12 will have a blast with the make-and-take art projects, along with story telling.

The kiddos will also eat up the Discover the Dinosaurs event at the Cox Convention Center this weekend.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday through Sunday.

The event will feature a walk-through exhibit with everything dinosaur!

Your child can even ride a dinosaur or pan for gems and fossils.

Tickets for children are $18 and adults 12 years and older are $16.

You can watch Discover Oklahoma on NewsChannel 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays.