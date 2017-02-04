4-year-old girl dies after mother kicks her for not brushing her teeth

MARYLAND – Authorities in Maryland have arrested a mother who abused her child causing her to die from injuries.

20-year-old Iris Hernandez Rivas called 911 back on January 26 and requested medical assistance for her unresponsive daughter.

The mother told police her daughter had entered the bathroom and started the shower.

When she heard a noise from the bathroom, she stated she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub.

Hernandez Rivas said she waited one hour before 911.

The daughter was transported to the hospital in serious condition that day.

Medical staff say the little girl had multiple bruises on her body and suffered head trauma that could have been a result of physical abuse.

She was then flown by helicopter to another hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

Investigators say the mother told them the next day she kicked her daughter in the stomach after she wouldn’t brush her teeth the previous morning.

Hernandez Rivas said as a result of the kick, her daughter fell backward and hit her head on the wall.

She said her daughter then fell the ground and appeared lethargic.

That’s when she said the 4-year-old went to the bathroom and turned the shower on, and later found her face down in the tub.

Hernandez Rivas was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of first-degree assault.

She is currently being held without bond.