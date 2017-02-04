Chilly temps over the weekend expected to rise early next week

Oklahoma continues in a dry weather pattern for many many days ahead.

We are in a west northwest flow weather pattern with occasional dry cold fronts and temperature fluctuations but no significant rainfall showing up.

The high fire danger and building drought conditions the big story next couple of weeks until this pattern changes.

This weekend lots of clouds in the forecast central and eastern OK with more sunny skies out west.

Temperatures on the cool side Saturday with gusty south winds making it feel even cooler.

Temperatures will be on the rebound by Sunday with highs mainly 60s!

Major warm up first part of next week with temperatures warming into the 70s, even some 80s far southwestern OK! Then another cold front will drop temperatures again middle of next week.

However, only to warm up fast again by next weekend!