× Department of Homeland Security suspends all actions implementing Trump travel ban

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’ This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order,” DHS acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said in a statement.

She said DHS will resume inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the executive order.

Trump’s order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.