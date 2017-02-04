× Rep. Dan Kirby resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tulsa Republican Rep. Dan Kirby sent in his resignation letter Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Kirby said, “I cannot, in good conscience, continue to fight against unfounded accusations and what I believe to be unreasonable committee recommendations when the end result will ultimately be that the people of House District 75 will not have a voice at the State Capitol for the next two years. The committee has ensured that this would have been a lose-lose situation for me and my district.”

The news comes after a special committee recommended Thursday that he be expelled from the House.

Kirby has been under investigation for more than a month after a sexual harassment settlement surfaced, paid quietly by the former Speaker of the House to a former aide. He resigned in December and then took it back a few days later.

