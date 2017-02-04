Senior prank resembling Nazi salute causes controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX. - A senior prank gone too far?

Seniors replicating what many say was the Nazi salute during senior picture day at a Texas high school, is stirring up controversy.

"I think that it's just horrible, and it's sad that they was, you know, doing that," said student Janiya Bailey.

Now, school administrators are working to figure out who's behind it.

"Well, the kids who did it are saying they did it because Donald Trump's the new Hitler," student Lauren Hooper. "A lot of people got really offended by it."

Students say their peers were yelling "Heil Hitler!" and "Heil Trump!" according to KIAH.

"I mean, it's childish," senior Malik Raney said. "Like, we're seniors. We're seniors! Why would we do such a thing like that?"

"They didn't really mean anything by it," Hooper said. "They were just joking, but you know, it's not something that they should get away with."

The school district released statement saying they were "extremely disappointed" and that "appropriate action has been taken."

"I think that it's a parent problem," Kimberly Lewis revealed. "I think that it's a fear of the unknown. There are certain things that you don't say, and they're certain things you don't do."

Many are wondering if this is now surfacing a deeper issue.