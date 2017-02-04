Throat cut, fractured skull found on 5-year-old’s body after apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, TX. - Disturbing details from an apartment fire in Texas is leaving heartbreak and shock among residents.

Police told KDAF an apartment fire may have been intentionally set by the mother, to cover up the attempted murder of her son.

Firefighters found the mother and her 5-year-old son inside the apartments when they arrived on scene.

That day, the mother died, and the boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Ligature marks, throat cuts, and a fractured skull on the boy were noted by a nurse, according to a search warrant.

Police believe the boy may have been abused beforehand.