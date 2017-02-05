× Atlanta Falcons lead New England Patriots 21-3 in Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON, Texas – The Atlanta Falcons were in complete control through 30 minutes of Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Tom Brady, trying to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, never led his team to a point in the first quarter of his previous six Super Bowls, including his four wins.

In the 2004 Super Bowl in the same building, when the Patriots beat Carolina 32-29, it was scoreless after the first quarter in Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Each team punted twice in the first quarter. The biggest highlight was Devonta Freeman’s 37-yard run for Atlanta. But the Falcons didn’t get another first down on that drive.

For the first time in 11 years, both teams punted on each of their first two offensive possessions in a Super Bowl.

However, the Atlanta Falcons took the lead with 12:15 left in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Devonta Freeman.

The five-play, 71-yard drive was set up when Deion Jones forced a fumble by Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, and the ball was recovered by Atlanta’s Richard Alford.

Matt Ryan, the NFL MVP, then threw passes of 19 and 23 yards to Julio Jones, who didn’t catch a pass in the first quarter.

The Falcons kept the momentum when Ryan threw a 19-yard touchdown pass less than four minutes later to tight end Austin Hooper.

Ryan, trying to become the first player to be the NFL’s MVP and win a Super Bowl in the same season since 1999, is 7-of-8 passing for 115 yards.

The latest drive, after a Patriots punt, started with Ryan hitting Taylor Gabriel for 24 yards and then throwing an 18-yard pass to Julio Jones, who made a nice tip-toe catch along the sideline.

Things simply got worse for New England when Tom Brady threw an interception to Robert Alford, who ran it back 82 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots finally started moving the ball down field, but were stopped short of a touchdown.

Instead, New England settled for a field goal to finish off the first half. New England will have the ball to start the second half.

According to Elias Sports, no team has won a Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points.