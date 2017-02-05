Cloudy skies in the forecast for Super Bowl Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Super Bowl Sunday looks look a soupy Sunday in Oklahoma.

Low clouds, drizzle and fog were widespread across the state this morning.

Fog should break up but skies will likely remain mostly cloudy with highs 50s and 60s and lighter wind speeds today.

More low clouds, drizzle and fog tonight with temps in the 50s.

On Monday, skies becoming mostly sunny and winds increasing south to southwest will boost temps into the 70s and even some 80s across the state. Record highs are very possible!!

The fire danger very elevated with a Fire Weather Watch central and western OK Monday afternoon into the evening hours.