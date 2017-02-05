Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial already has people talking

Less than 30 minutes into the biggest football game of the year, a commercial has already grabbed fans’ attention.

Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial featured people of all different races singing ‘America the Beautiful’ in different languages.

The commercial is actually three years old, but seems to be striking a chord with viewers.

The song is sung in English, Spanish, Keres, Tagalog, Hindi, Senegalese, French and Hebrew.

Almost immediately, Coca-Cola released the following statement:

“The premise of ‘It’s Beautiful’ can be simply stated: America is Beautiful and Coca-Cola is for everyone. It celebrates Coca-Cola moments among all Americans and features snapshots of American families. We believe it’s a powerful ad that promotes optimism, inclusion and celebrates humanity – values that are core to Coca-Cola. “It’s Beautiful” shows just a few of the ways Americans enjoy our brand and how Coca-Cola brings families and friends together every day. Since “It’s Beautiful” first aired in 2014, we have continued to run it during major TV events. “It’s Beautiful” has run across television and cinema broadcast – including national holidays of patriotism in America, such as July 4th and Memorial Day, and major moments in national and international sport and entertainment, like the football playoffs, New Year’s Eve, and several Olympic Opening Ceremonies.”

Despite the ad being old, it received immediate attention from viewers- good and bad.

US is diverse but #Coke I don't think the words for "America the Beautiful" should be a different language. #WeSpeakEnglish #SuperBowl2017 — MoMo, CMN SNS (@momoishere) February 5, 2017

Yes we are diverse but #Coke the words for "America the Beautiful" should only be in English. I'll never drink Coke again

#SuperBowl — Tommy Boy (@newlight116) February 5, 2017

Oh no! They sang, 'America, the Beautiful', I think, in about 14 different languages! Husband pointed it out, "No more @CocaCola!" https://t.co/m7wEBgbCiw — Dara England (@DarEng1187) February 5, 2017

Hey @CocaCola I'm normally a @pepsi girl…but today my heart belongs to both of you. Bravo on that beautiful display. Stunning. ❤😘 — Jennifer Hallam (@SilverSprings88) February 5, 2017

.@CocaCola choosing to play their 2014 "America the Beautiful" commercial rather than putting forth a new one is SO IMPORTANT. #Superbowl — drea b. (@tacosandtea) February 5, 2017

answer to "how many of these commercials will make me cry" = at least 1 so far @CocaCola #SuperBowl #🇺🇸alreadyGreat — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 5, 2017

Wow @CocaCola I don't drink you but man that was a powerful ad. #SuperBowl — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) February 5, 2017

The messaging in that Coca-Cola commercial was clear. And wonderful. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2017