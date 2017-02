× Fatality collision in SE OKC

Oklahoma City — Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatality collision that happened overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call reporting a ‘loud bang’ near SE 15th and Central Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found one vehicle crashed in a tree.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating but say speed was definitely a factor.

Her name has not been released.