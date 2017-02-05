Flashpoint: National politics and Oklahoma’s impact

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Flashpoint team talked about Oklahoma politics on a local and national level.

In Oklahoma, a special investigative committee that was looking into allegations of sexual misconduct recommended expulsion for Rep. Dan Kirby.

However, Kirby resigned on Saturday.

The group also spoke with Lynn Hardin, the chairman for the Oklahoma City Public School Board.

Hardin spoke about the challenges facing the district.

They also discussed Scott Pruitt's likely appointment as the head of the EPA by President Donald Trump.

