Judge denies Justice Department’s request to move forward with travel ban

WASHINGTON – The White House says it expects the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump’s executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

However, the legal case won’t be settled before tomorrow, when fresh legal filings are to be submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a brief order overnight, the court in San Francisco denied the administration’s request to set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a temporary hold on the ban nationwide.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America’s refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a “so-called judge.”