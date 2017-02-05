Local pizzeria cashing in on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - While you and your friends may be crowded around a television in your living room, Allan Kharboch is busy by an oven.

Kharboch owns Stars and Stripes Pizza in Edmond and is celebrating the Super Bowl, no matter which team wins.

"There's no comparison between an average Sunday and Super Bowl Sunday. Sundays, of course, it's a relaxation day but with the Super Bowl, it's a triple, double digit - talking about just a simple day," he said.

Stars and Stripes says they are staying open until 10 p.m. to try and sell as many pizzas as possible to football fans.