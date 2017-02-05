Man accused of fatally shooting wife while high on marijuana edible pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. - A man accused of shooting and killing his wife said he was high on marijuana edibles when he pulled the trigger.

In April of 2014, Kristine Kirk called 911 and said her husband was hallucinating and asking her to shoot him.

About 12 minutes into the call, dispatchers say Kirk said, "I don't know what my husband is going to do."

She told dispatchers that he had marijuana before she screamed, "Don't go in there! Stay away from the gun! Stop! Stop!"

The call ended after the fatal gunshot.

KDVR reports that the length of time it took officers to get to the Kirk home led to the dispatcher's resignation.

Kirk's husband, 50-year-old Richard Kirk, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Defense attorneys said that Kirk was high from marijuana edible at the time of the shooting and did not intentionally kill his wife.

However, KDRV reports that Kirk pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison and fined $5,000 to $1 million.

Lawyers for Kristine Kirk's family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the marijuana retailer and manufacturer for selling Richard Kirk the edible, saying the candy caused his "delirium and psychotic-like symptoms."

The lawsuit says the company failed to put warning labels on the bite-size edible that Kirk consumed.