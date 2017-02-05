× Officials investigate Oklahoma County inmate’s death

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma County are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unconscious in his cell at the jail.

On Saturday, officials say 53-year-old Ricky Windle was found unconscious in his cell.

Detention officers immediately tried to resuscitate Windle before emergency personnel arrived. Windle was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Windle was being housed in a cell by himself.

The medical examiner will determine Windle’s exact cause of death.