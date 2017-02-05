× Officials cancel silver alert after missing Okmulgee County man found dead

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Okmulgee County are investigating after 51-year-old Larry Andrews was found dead on Sunday.

They say he disappeared Jan. 31 and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

FOX 23 reports that the silver alert was canceled Sunday after Andrews was found dead in Okmulgee Lake.

A news release states that Andrews’ body was found around noon near the spillway at Okmulgee Lake.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Rescue crews told NewsChannel 4 that Andrews’ truck still hasn’t been recovered.

Deputies are asking for help finding Andrews’ black 2013 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “792-LQU.” Investigators say it has a broken passenger side mirror.

If you have any information, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 756-4311.