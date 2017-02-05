× Second murder trial for former Tulsa police officer set to begin

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa police officer accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend is preparing for his second murder trial.

The Associated Press reports that potential jurors are to gather Monday in Tulsa County District Court for the start of the first-degree murder trial of 56-year-old Shannon Kepler.

In 2014, Shannon Kepler was arrested for first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Prosecutors say Shannon Kepler confronted his daughter’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Jeremy Lake, who was walking with Kepler’s daughter.

According to the police report, Kepler and Lake argued before Kepler fired three shots at his daughter and Lake.

Lake was shot and killed, but Kepler’s daughter was not injured.

Kepler, who later retired from the Tulsa police force, argued that he acted in self-defense.

Jurors deadlocked on whether to convict Kepler of first-degree murder, but they did convict him of two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct with a firearm.

Kepler was sentenced to one year in jail, but is appealing those convictions.