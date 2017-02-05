Super Bowl 2017: Commercials feature celebrities, political messages

Whether you were watching the Super Bowl for the game or the commercials, you probably noticed a theme through several of those advertisements.

Coca-Cola, Airbnb and Audi kicked things off in the first half with messages that had a political undertone.

Coke and Airbnb both focused on inclusion and diversity in their Super Bowl ads.

Audi took a different stance, using their ad to push for equal pay for women.

Women are still paid 21% less than men. As a brand that believes in progress, we are committed to equal pay for equal work. #DriveProgress pic.twitter.com/bmQKrNr9l4 — Audi (@Audi) February 1, 2017

However, some of the ads took a different and beloved stance by featuring some popular celebrities.

Bai’s ad featured Christopher Walkin and Justin Timberlake with a nod to Timberlake’s former boy band, NSync.

Tide is trying to keep your clothes clean and make sure you’re not trending.

Honda stuck with an inspirational message from some of our favorite celebrities’ yearbook photos.

Here’s to the #PowerOfDreams and the amazing things it has led to, like the all-new 2017 CR-V. pic.twitter.com/sfNNwJPnxn — Honda (@Honda) February 2, 2017

Square Space is trying to make sure you’re in charge of your name and domain.

And the secret is out. Mr. Clean is giving some advice to men who want to win some points with their wives.