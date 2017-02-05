Town of 300 fighting back after being forced to remove Christian flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIENZI, Miss. - A town in Mississippi is fighting back after being forced to remove a Christian flag flying over a park.

Last week, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent the town a letter, threatening a $500,00 lawsuit if the flag wasn't removed from Veterans Memorial Park.

Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams says he never would have guessed that an organization would target the town of 300.

In the end, Williams said he felt like he had no choice but to remove the flag.

It was a decision that was not taken lightly by members of the tight-knit community.

More than 100 people showed up to a rally, waving the flag that was removed from the park.

"We're not gonna let other people, or a foundation, or anybody else up in Wisconsin tell us that we can't fly our flag!" Kevin Nelms told WREG. "You're gonna take one down, we're gonna put a hundred back up."

Williams says he has hired an attorney to see if anything can be done about the situation.