University: Body found in Oklahoma City was OU student

NORMAN, Okla.- University of Oklahoma President David Boren says the body found in downtown Oklahoma City was that of an OU student.

The Norman Transcript reports that Boren issued a statement Saturday night saying the man was a student and that the university and Oklahoma City officials are working to obtain information about how the man died.

The man’s name has not been released.

Oklahoma City police have said the body was found shortly before 10 p.m. Friday near a parking garage and the Oklahoma County courthouse.

People leaving the Thunder game spotted the body and immediately called police.

Police have not released a suspected cause of death, but say the death is suspicious and does not appear to be due to natural causes.