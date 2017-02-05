Watch: Lady Gaga performs Super Bowl halftime show, lights up sky with drones

HOUSTON, Texas – A pop star put on quite a performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lady Gaga not only started the show from atop NRG Stadium, but lit up the sky with drones in the form of an American flag.

Fireworks were set off from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium as the show finished.

This is the second year in a row that Lady Gaga has performed at the Super Bowl.

Last year, the singer performed the National Anthem during Super Bowl 50.

The roof closed again as soon as the show was over. Some of the smoke and haze from the show escaped, but not all of it. As happens frequently at the Super Bowl, particularly those indoors, there was a haze for the start of the second half.